U.S. Ambassador Applauds Peaceful Conduct Of Elections

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, has congratulated Nigerians for their patience and large turnout to cast their votes in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement, the U.S. envoy also applauded the hundreds of thousands who worked with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the polls.

Part of the statement read, “As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, this election was predominantly peaceful, and it was proof of the Nigerian people’s resolute commitment to choose their leaders. The peaceful achievement of millions was shadowed by the violence of a few.”

READ ALSO: I Dedicate This Victory To God And My Constituents, Says Dogara

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives during the elections, Mr. Symington asked all the candidates in the elections to honor the peace accord they signed in the run-up to the exercise.

“All should convince those who support them to refrain from using force or violence to interfere with INEC.

“No one should break the law by announcing results before INEC does, or break the peace by claiming victory before the results are final. Everyone has a common interest in showing patience as INEC collates and announces the election results,” he said.