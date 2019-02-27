Ambode, Bello, Other Governors Congratulate Buhari

Some governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on their re-election into office.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said that their Victory was well deserved.

According to Governor Ambode, the victory was not just a confirmation of the people’s love for President Buhari, but an attestation that Nigerians were happy with the progress the Federal Government has made in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Atiku Rejects Outcome Of Presidential Election, Heads To Court

“Let me join millions of our loyal party faithful in the State and across the country to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for their resounding victory at last Saturday’s polls. This is indeed a historic moment because Nigerians have used their votes to show Mr. President that they are happy with the progress the country has made on several sectors of the polity.

“This is a victory for democracy; it is a victory for good governance and a clear statement from Nigerians that they are ready to move to the next level with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello in his congratulatory message said that Government at state and federal levels have acted substantially in line with their mandate.

“We as Government have done our best to complement your aspirations by placing the credibility and integrity of the electoral system above any desires to win every contested seat, and by all available means.

While the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the Nigerian electorate has demonstrated that given a choice, they would readily choose a sincere leader who cares for their wellbeing above other considerations.

“No doubt, it has been a very tough battle, but the people of Nigeria have spoken in clear terms. They have chosen to reward Mr President’s sincerity of purpose with another term of office.

“Regardless of what anybody might say, the Nigerian electorate has demonstrated a high level of sophistication. They have shown that they have the capacity to sieve through electoral promises and determine a leader that will serve their interest better”.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the early hours of Wednesday declared winner by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu polling a total of 15,191,847 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got a total of 11, 262,978.