EFCC Seeks Diezani’s Extradition, As Court Adjourns Arraignment Till May

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has written the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in respect to the extradition of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom.

In a statement from the commission, the EFCC informed Justice Valentine Ashi of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday that this was part of measures taken to get the minister before the court.

The anti-graft agency said it was supposed to arraign Mrs Diezani and a former Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Company, Jide Omokore, before the court on February 25 for offences bordering on conspiracy and illegal act of accepting and giving gratifications.

The duo were alleged to have accepted and given gifts in properties located at Penthouse 22, Block B, Admiralty Estate, Ikoyi, and Penthouse 21, Building 5, Block C, Banana Island, Lagos.

READ ALSO: ‘Criminals Cannot Be Lucky Always,’ Buhari Condemns Sokoto, Kaduna Attacks

They were to be arraigned on five counts for the offences which the EFCC said were contrary to Sections 26(1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

At the last sitting on December 4, 2018, the court had ordered the EFCC and other security agencies, to bring the former minister to court 72 hours after she returned to the country.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, the prosecuting counsel, Faruk Abdullahi, informed the court that the Commission had written to the AGF, seeking for the extradition of Mrs Diezani.

He said, “The Commission has written the AGF, with a view for the extradition process so as to enable her face her trial, as she is still in the United Kingdom.”

According to Abudullahi, the letter was received by the office of the AGF on December 14, 2018.

It read in part: “The Commission recently filed charges against Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke in both the Federal High Court (Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/208/2018), and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Charge No. CR/22/2018).

“The latter case came up on December 4, 2018, wherein the presiding judge (Honourable Justice Valentine B. Ashi) issued a warrant for her arrest to enable the Commission apprehend and produce her to stand trial.

“In view of the foregoing, I humbly request the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), to make an extradition request to the relevant authority in the United Kingdom to initiate process of extraditing Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke back to Nigeria to stand trial”.

The prosecution also informed the court that Omokore would soon be served.

Justice Ashi, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 22 for arraignment.