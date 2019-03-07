Photos: Buhari Visits Kaduna, Commissions Command And Control Centre

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited Kaduna for the commissioning of the Command and Control Centre of the State’s Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring System.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had in an earlier statement made via Twitter, given a hint about the President’s visit.

El-Rufai said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will today commission the Command and Control Centre of the Kaduna State Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring System. Malam Nasir @ elrufai and senior government officials are at the Air Force Base Kaduna to receive the President”.

President Muhammadu Buhari will today commission the Command and Control Centre of the Kaduna State Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring System. Malam Nasir @elrufai and senior government officials are at the Air Force Base Kaduna to receive the the President

Speaking about the project, Governor El-Rufai said, “We believe that technology can enhance the hard work of the security agencies. Therefore, we decided after careful assessment to invest in modern technology. We have procured Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to monitor every inch of the state and relay real-time information.”

In his address, the governor noted that the package includes, “fixed wing drones and rotary drones, supported by cameras tethered in several locations across the state. The drones have night-time capacity and they are equipped with thermal cameras”.

“The aerial monitoring system being commissioned today includes an Emergency Situation Notification System, designed to enable residents of Kaduna State to report security incidents to a toll-free number, after which the drones can then be deployed for appropriate monitoring.

“We are also awaiting approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission to deploy 911 as the emergency number,” Governor El-Rufai said.

He thanked President Buhari on behalf of the Kaduna people, noting that the state is counting on the President’s support in securing the final approvals from the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for the full deployment of the system.

