Governorship Elections: Buhari Votes In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote in his home town of Daura in Katsina State.

The President arrived his polling unit at about 8am in the company of his wife Aisha Buhari.

As Governorship and State House of Assembly election begins across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari have just cast their votes at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara Ward 3, Daura, Katsina State. #NigeriaDecides⁠ — The Buhari Centre (@BuhariCentre) March 9, 2019

After casting his vote, he addressed and fielded questions from journalists.

He said he is not surprised that his victory at the February 23 election is being challenged.

On the fears of possible violence during the governorship elections, President Buhari said he is leaving it to the security agencies to tackle.