Governorship Elections: Buhari Votes In Daura

Channels Television  
Updated March 9, 2019

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote in his home town of Daura in Katsina State.

The President arrived his polling unit at about 8am in the company of his wife Aisha Buhari.

LIVE: Nigeria Holds Governorship, State Assembly Elections

After casting his vote, he addressed and fielded questions from journalists.

He said he is not surprised that his victory at the February 23 election is being challenged.

On the fears of possible violence during the governorship elections, President Buhari said he is leaving it to the security agencies to tackle.



More on Headlines

Primary School Containing Electoral Materials Set Ablaze In Benue

Six Killed As Troops Dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists Near Communities In Borno

Electoral Violence: Military Dismisses Fear Of Reprisals Over Killing Of Personnel

Supreme Court Affirms Interim Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV