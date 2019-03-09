‘We’ve Gotten The Victory’ – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is optimistic of winning the governorship election in the state.

Governor Wike stated this shortly after casting his vote at Unit 7, Ward 9 in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

He said, “We’ve gotten the victory, I’m quite satisfied and I’m sure we are going to winning the elections very well”.

The governor acknowledged that the electoral process was peaceful but warned that the collation of votes is a place that should be watched carefully.

“We are hoping that the process will continue to be like this, the Nigerian electoral process sometimes the voting will go on very smoothly, it’s at the collation centre we are being very watchful and careful”.

Wike also alleged military domination in some polling units of the state.

 



