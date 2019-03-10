MJTF Troops Kill 40 BHTs, Destroy Gun Trucks Along Lake Chad Basin

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF), have killed 40 Boko Haram fighters in two separate encounters with the terror group in Gueskerou and Abadam along the Lake Chad Basin.

This is according to a statement by MJTF spokesman, Colonel Timothy Antigha.

Colonel Antigha in his statement on Saturday noted that the operations that brought about the decimation of the jihadists were in line with the Operation YANCIN TAFKI which was launched last month.

Antigha said that on Saturday Night, Boko Haram Terrorists operating along the Kamadougou River, between Niger and Nigeria, attacked troops location in Gueskerou, about 30 kilometers from Diffa in Niger Republic.

He, however, noted that troops showed valour and gallantry by fiercely defending their location and killing 27 terrorists, destroying 6 Gun Trucks and capturing several pieces of equipment, arms and ammunition.

“A few terrorists who escaped the firefight were observed running towards Gashigar in Nigerian territory and were being pursued,” Colonel Antigha said.

The MJTF spokesman also revealed that between 3 and 6 pm same day, MNJTF troops also confronted Boko Haram Terrorists around Abadam, in the general area of Mallam Fatori.

He added that human and equipment casualty was suffered by Boko Haram during the engagement.

In summarizing the casualty recorded, he said 23 Islamists were killed and the troops recovered “20X AK 47 RIFLES, 5X AA GUN, 12X AK 47 RIFLES, 1000 X 7.62 MM AMMO, 500 X 12.7MM AMMO, 1 X BHT CAPTURED ALIVE, 5 X MOTOR CYCLES, 1 X MOTOR CYCLE DESTROYED, 4 GUN TRUCKS DESTROYED, 3 GUN TRUCKS CAPTURED, 3 GENERAL PURPOSE MACHINE GUNS CAPTURED and 3 HAND GRENADES”.

Colonel Antigha in his statement recalled that about 10 days ago, MNJTF troops also struck Boko Haram Terrorists in Dorou in Niger Republic, neutralizing many of them in the process.

He reiterated that the MNJTF is determined to intensify subsidiary operations such as raids, ambushes and fighting patrols among others until the last stronghold of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin is neutralized.

The MJTF troops comprise of air and land operatives from Chad, Cameroon, Niger Republic, and Nigeria.