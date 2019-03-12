APC Wins 13 States As Nine PDP Governors-Elect Emerge (Full List)

Updated March 12, 2019

The Governorship and House of Assembly elections may have come and gone, the outcome of the polls is still generating reactions in states where they were held.

Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa, Edo, Kogi, and Anambra States were left out in the governorship poll held on March 9 in 29 states across the country, as theirs come outside the election cycle.

So far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the election in 22 states.

A breakdown of the figure so far released shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 13 states while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won nine.

Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto and Bauchi have to wait for some time to know who their governor for the next four years would be after INEC declared the election in those states inconclusive.

In Rivers State, the electoral body suspended the electoral process over reported violence during the exercise.

INEC said it would announce a new date for re-run in the states where the election was declared inconclusive within 21 days.

A detailed breakdown of winners announced so far is highlighted in the table below:

STATE

APC

PDP

WINNER

ABIA

99,574

161,553

OKEZIE IKPEAZU

ADAMAWA

334,995

367,471

INCONCLUSIVE

AKWA IBOM

171,978

519,712

UDOM EMMANUEL

BAUCHI

465,453

469,512

INCONCLUSIVE

BENUE

329,022

410,576

INCONCLUSIVE

BORNO

1,175,440

66,115

BABAGANA UMARA

CROSS RIVER

131,161

381,484

BEN AYADE

DELTA

215,938

925,274

IFEANYI OKOWA

EBONYI

81,234

392,291

DAVID UMAHI

ENUGU

10,423

449,935

IFEANYI UGWUANYI

GOMBE

364,179

222,868

MOHAMMED YAHAYA

IMO

96,458

273,404

EMEKA IHEDIOHA

JIGAWA

810,933

288,356

BADARU ABUBAKAR

KADUNA

1,045,427

814,168

NASIR EL-RUFAI

KANO

987,819

1,014,474

INCONCLUSIVE

KATSINA

1,178,864

488,621

AMINU MASARI

KEBBI

673,717

106,633

ATIKU BAGUDU

KWARA

331,546

114,754

ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ

LAGOS

739,445

206,141

BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

NASARAWA

327,229

184,281

ABDULLAHI SULE

NIGER

526,412

298,065

ABUBAKAR BELLO

OGUN

241,670

70,290

ADEDAPO ABIODUN

OYO

357,982

515,621

OLUSEYI MAKINDE

PLATEAU

583,255

538,326

INCONCLUSIVE

RIVERS

SUSPENDED

SOKOTO

486,145

489,558

INCONCLUSIVE

TARABA

362,735

520,433

DARIUS ISHAKU

YOBE

444,013

95,703

MAI-MALA BUNI

ZAMFARA

534,541

189,452

MUKHTAR SHEHU



