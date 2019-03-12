APC Wins 13 States As Nine PDP Governors-Elect Emerge (Full List)
The Governorship and House of Assembly elections may have come and gone, the outcome of the polls is still generating reactions in states where they were held.
Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa, Edo, Kogi, and Anambra States were left out in the governorship poll held on March 9 in 29 states across the country, as theirs come outside the election cycle.
So far, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of the election in 22 states.
LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship Election In 22 States
A breakdown of the figure so far released shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 13 states while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won nine.
Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto and Bauchi have to wait for some time to know who their governor for the next four years would be after INEC declared the election in those states inconclusive.
In Rivers State, the electoral body suspended the electoral process over reported violence during the exercise.
INEC said it would announce a new date for re-run in the states where the election was declared inconclusive within 21 days.
A detailed breakdown of winners announced so far is highlighted in the table below:
STATE
APC
PDP
WINNER
ABIA
99,574
161,553
OKEZIE IKPEAZU
ADAMAWA
334,995
367,471
INCONCLUSIVE
AKWA IBOM
171,978
519,712
UDOM EMMANUEL
BAUCHI
465,453
469,512
INCONCLUSIVE
BENUE
329,022
410,576
INCONCLUSIVE
BORNO
1,175,440
66,115
BABAGANA UMARA
CROSS RIVER
131,161
381,484
BEN AYADE
DELTA
215,938
925,274
IFEANYI OKOWA
EBONYI
81,234
392,291
DAVID UMAHI
ENUGU
10,423
449,935
IFEANYI UGWUANYI
GOMBE
364,179
222,868
MOHAMMED YAHAYA
IMO
96,458
273,404
EMEKA IHEDIOHA
JIGAWA
810,933
288,356
BADARU ABUBAKAR
KADUNA
1,045,427
814,168
NASIR EL-RUFAI
KANO
987,819
1,014,474
INCONCLUSIVE
KATSINA
1,178,864
488,621
AMINU MASARI
KEBBI
673,717
106,633
ATIKU BAGUDU
KWARA
331,546
114,754
ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ
LAGOS
739,445
206,141
BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU
NASARAWA
327,229
184,281
ABDULLAHI SULE
NIGER
526,412
298,065
ABUBAKAR BELLO
OGUN
241,670
70,290
ADEDAPO ABIODUN
OYO
357,982
515,621
OLUSEYI MAKINDE
PLATEAU
583,255
538,326
INCONCLUSIVE
RIVERS
–
–
SUSPENDED
SOKOTO
486,145
489,558
INCONCLUSIVE
TARABA
362,735
520,433
DARIUS ISHAKU
YOBE
444,013
95,703
MAI-MALA BUNI
ZAMFARA
534,541
189,452
MUKHTAR SHEHU