Ishaku Calls For Stronger Collaboration, Peace In Taraba

Taraba State Governor-elect, Darius Ishaku has asked other governorship candidates to collaborate with his administration in fortifying the developmental plans of his administration.

The governor said this while addressing the press after he was declared winner of the governorship election in the state.

“I hereby extend the olive branch and a hand of friendship to other contestants and urge them to bury the hatchets and join me in the journey as we begin the second phase of our contracts with the good people of Taraba State,” he said.

He appreciated Taraba people for giving him another mandate against all odds, and commended security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr. Ishaku, who is the incumbent governor of the state, warned his supporters not to engage in provocative actions as they celebrate his victory in the poll.

He also condemned what he described as unprovoked attacks on Taraba residents as well as the arrest of others in the course of the election.

“I will not fail to observe that it has not been so good during the campaigns where hooliganism was displayed by so many people. I would wish that politics should be practised without bitterness and I have shown the example that politics can be practised without bitterness.”

“I, therefore, condemn in strong terms, the unprovoked arrest and attack on law-abiding citizens as well as the destruction of property in some instances and regrettably, even death. Elections are not a do or die affairs,” he maintained.