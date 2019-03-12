INEC Declares Ishaku Winner Of Governorship Election In Taraba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Darius Ishaku, winner of the governorship election in Taraba State.

Professor Iya Shehu of the Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology, Adamawa state, who served as the Returning Officer declared the results at the INEC office in Jalingo, the Taraba state Capital.

Governor Darius Ishaku won 12 Local Government Areas out of the sixteen local government areas, of the state, polling 520,433 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sani Danladi who emerged second with 362,735 votes, winning only four Local Government Areas of the state.

The difference between the two main opponents is 157,698.

Meanwhile, the distant third position was polled by UDP Candidate Aisha Alhassan former minister for women affairs and social development.

Aisha polled 16,289 votes to become the second runner up.