Women Protest Against Inconclusive Election In Sokoto

Women loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday stormed the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Sokoto, in protest over the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Saturday’s elections in the state inconclusive.

The protesting women who hit the streets in their hundreds, demanded the immediate declaration of their party’s candidate and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, as the winner of the Governorship Election.

Security personnel at the INEC call for reinforcement from state police headquarters to curtail the protesting women.

The protesting women were denied access to the INEC office as police shot teargas at the protesters and live ammunition into the air to scare the women away.

This, however, did not deter them, as they demanded that the INEC office is opened to them to submit their message to the Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Sokoto State is among the six states INEC said Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections were inconclusive. The others are Bauchi, Benue, Adamawa, Kano, and Plateau.

So far, INEC has announced the results of the election in 22 states. Out of that number, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 13 states while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won nine.

INEC is expected to make a final pronouncement on that of Rivers State, which was suspended on account of the violence and other infractions that reportedly took place during the elections there.