Police Launch Investigation Into Lagos Building Collapse

The police have commenced an investigation into the building collapse which occurred at Ita Faji area of Lagos Island on Wednesday.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yetunde Longe, confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday.

She made the disclosure during a visit to the scene of the collapsed three-storey structure.

Longe explained that she was at the scene to get first-hand information from the residents about the circumstances that led to the incident.

According to her, the owner of the collapsed building is on the run while the developer has yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has confirmed that 20 people lost their lives to the incident while over 40 survivors were being managed at various hospitals in the state.

In a bid to prevent a recurrence of the sad incident which drew sympathy from the President and other Nigerians, the government has commenced the demolition of other structures in the area that failed integrity test.

Officials of the State Building Control Agency, led by its acting General Manager, Omotayo Fakolujo, began the demolition on Friday after Governor Akinwunmi Ambode ordered the demolition of over 80 buildings earlier marked to be brought down.