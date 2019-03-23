LIVE: Supplementary Elections Hold In 17 States, FCT

Channels Television  
Updated March 23, 2019

Welcome to our live page for the supplementary polls, following the 2019 general elections.

While the Presidential and National Assembly elections were concluded, the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls suffered a setback in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the governorship election in 29 states, except Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi, and Anambra States.

However, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Adamawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, and Plateau, while INEC suspended electoral processes in Rivers State.

The electoral body had fixed March 23 to conduct supplementary elections for Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Stay with us for updates…

March 23

6:15 pm: Results already being collated for the supplementary election in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

5:58 pm: Collation of results ongoing at Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

5:10 pm: Following the conclusion of voting, collation of results for the House of Assembly supplementary election is yet to commence at the INEC office in Sunkani in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

There is heavy security presence around the collation centre to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

PDP Condemns Reported Attack On Kano Members. READ MORE.

3:58 pm: Collation of results ongoing at INEC office in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

3:10 pm: Sorting begins in Zakikai polling unit in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

2:52 pm: Voting in progress at Mayo Farang 009 polling unit for the House of Assembly supplementary election in Adamawa State.

VIDEOS

1:50 pm: Turnout of voters is high at Adamu Chamba polling unit 002, Sunkani ward in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Disabled individuals are also taking part in the election while a total of 2,242 electorate are expected to cast their vote the polling unit.

1:05 pm: Voting ongoing at polling unit 006 Umuduru Ward in Isu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State.

21:50 pm: Suspected thugs attacked electoral officials and burned voting materials in Chito Adzendeshi Council Ward in Benue State. READ MORE

Suspected Thugs Attack Electoral Officials, Burn Voting Materials In Benue

11:32 am: Electoral officials addressed an issue with card reader after an electorate was unable to get accredited to vote at Garkar Dandurbawa polling unit in Sokoto State.

10:58 am: voting and accreditation commenced at a polling unit in Kano State at about 10 am.

10:17 am: Low turnout of voters recorded at polling unit 012 Central School Amaimo ward in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

10:09 am: Voting in progress at the Garkar Kyahie polling unit in Sokoto State.

9:51 am: Voting begins Ward 7 Unit 11 Old Modern Uhronigbe in Edo State.

9:40 am: Low turnout of voters recorded at a polling unit in Adeba Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

8:35 am: The exercise is ongoing at Sarkin Dutse Polling unit 005 Mallum in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Voting commenced at exactly 8:00 am with security operatives on the ground to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

So far, there is no card reader failure and a total of 1,093 voters are expected to cast their ballot at the polling unit.

8:23 am: There is an impressive turnout of voters at Kagadama polling unit in Dass LGA in Bauchi.

Voting commenced at about 8:18 am Bauchi.

8:10 am:  An electoral officer addressing party agents at a polling unit in Plateau State.

8:02 am: Voting is yet to commence at the polling unit at Magajin Rafi B in Sokoto North LGA.

7:53 am:  Electorates waiting for the arrival of election materials at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

7:16 am: INEC Officials already at the polling unit at Plateau Hotel awaiting voters.

Electoral materials arrived as early as 6:30 am.

See the table below for the names of winners announced so far in the governorship election:

STATE

APC

PDP

WINNER

ABIA

99,574

161,553

OKEZIE IKPEAZU

ADAMAWA

334,995

367,471

—–

AKWA IBOM

171,978

519,712

UDOM EMMANUEL

BAUCHI

465,453

469,512

—–

BENUE

329,022

410,576

—–

BORNO

1,175,440

66,115

BABAGANA UMARA

CROSS RIVER

131,161

381,484

BEN AYADE

DELTA

215,938

925,274

IFEANYI OKOWA

EBONYI

81,234

392,291

DAVID UMAHI

ENUGU

10,423

449,935

IFEANYI UGWUANYI

GOMBE

364,179

222,868

MOHAMMED YAHAYA

IMO

96,458

273,404

EMEKA IHEDIOHA

JIGAWA

810,933

288,356

BADARU ABUBAKAR

KADUNA

1,045,427

814,168

NASIR EL-RUFAI

KANO

987,819

1,014,474

—–

KATSINA

1,178,864

488,621

AMINU MASARI

KEBBI

673,717

106,633

ATIKU BAGUDU

KWARA

331,546

114,754

ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ

LAGOS

739,445

206,141

BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

NASARAWA

327,229

184,281

ABDULLAHI SULE

NIGER

526,412

298,065

ABUBAKAR BELLO

OGUN

241,670

70,290

ADEDAPO ABIODUN

OYO

357,982

515,621

OLUSEYI MAKINDE

PLATEAU

583,255

538,326

—–

RIVERS

SUSPENDED

SOKOTO

486,145

489,558

—–

TARABA

362,735

520,433

DARIUS ISHAKU

YOBE

444,013

95,703

MAI-MALA BUNI

ZAMFARA

534,541

189,452

MUKHTAR SHEHU

A breakdown of states where supplementary elections are taking place is shown below:



More on Headlines

VIDEO: Suspected Thugs Attack Electoral Officials, Burn Voting Materials In Benue

Adeleke’s Victory: Tribunal Nullified ‘What Was Clearly An Illegality’ – Obasanjo

Supplementary Polls: IGP Warns Politicians Against Undermining Electoral Process

Tribunal Declares Ademola Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV