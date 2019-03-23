LIVE: Supplementary Elections Hold In 17 States, FCT
Welcome to our live page for the supplementary polls, following the 2019 general elections.
While the Presidential and National Assembly elections were concluded, the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls suffered a setback in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the governorship election in 29 states, except Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi, and Anambra States.
However, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Adamawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, and Plateau, while INEC suspended electoral processes in Rivers State.
The electoral body had fixed March 23 to conduct supplementary elections for Governorship and House of Assembly polls.
March 23
6:15 pm: Results already being collated for the supplementary election in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.
5:58 pm: Collation of results ongoing at Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.
5:10 pm: Following the conclusion of voting, collation of results for the House of Assembly supplementary election is yet to commence at the INEC office in Sunkani in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.
There is heavy security presence around the collation centre to prevent any breakdown of law and order.
3:58 pm: Collation of results ongoing at INEC office in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
3:10 pm: Sorting begins in Zakikai polling unit in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
2:52 pm: Voting in progress at Mayo Farang 009 polling unit for the House of Assembly supplementary election in Adamawa State.
1:50 pm: Turnout of voters is high at Adamu Chamba polling unit 002, Sunkani ward in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.
Disabled individuals are also taking part in the election while a total of 2,242 electorate are expected to cast their vote the polling unit.
1:05 pm: Voting ongoing at polling unit 006 Umuduru Ward in Isu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State.
21:50 pm: Suspected thugs attacked electoral officials and burned voting materials in Chito Adzendeshi Council Ward in Benue State. READ MORE
11:32 am: Electoral officials addressed an issue with card reader after an electorate was unable to get accredited to vote at Garkar Dandurbawa polling unit in Sokoto State.
10:58 am: voting and accreditation commenced at a polling unit in Kano State at about 10 am.
10:17 am: Low turnout of voters recorded at polling unit 012 Central School Amaimo ward in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.
10:09 am: Voting in progress at the Garkar Kyahie polling unit in Sokoto State.
9:51 am: Voting begins Ward 7 Unit 11 Old Modern Uhronigbe in Edo State.
9:40 am: Low turnout of voters recorded at a polling unit in Adeba Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.
8:35 am: The exercise is ongoing at Sarkin Dutse Polling unit 005 Mallum in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.
Voting commenced at exactly 8:00 am with security operatives on the ground to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.
So far, there is no card reader failure and a total of 1,093 voters are expected to cast their ballot at the polling unit.
8:23 am: There is an impressive turnout of voters at Kagadama polling unit in Dass LGA in Bauchi.
Voting commenced at about 8:18 am Bauchi.
8:10 am: An electoral officer addressing party agents at a polling unit in Plateau State.
8:02 am: Voting is yet to commence at the polling unit at Magajin Rafi B in Sokoto North LGA.
7:53 am: Electorates waiting for the arrival of election materials at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.
7:16 am: INEC Officials already at the polling unit at Plateau Hotel awaiting voters.
Electoral materials arrived as early as 6:30 am.
See the table below for the names of winners announced so far in the governorship election:
STATE
APC
PDP
WINNER
ABIA
99,574
161,553
OKEZIE IKPEAZU
ADAMAWA
334,995
367,471
—–
AKWA IBOM
171,978
519,712
UDOM EMMANUEL
BAUCHI
465,453
469,512
—–
BENUE
329,022
410,576
—–
BORNO
1,175,440
66,115
BABAGANA UMARA
CROSS RIVER
131,161
381,484
BEN AYADE
DELTA
215,938
925,274
IFEANYI OKOWA
EBONYI
81,234
392,291
DAVID UMAHI
ENUGU
10,423
449,935
IFEANYI UGWUANYI
GOMBE
364,179
222,868
MOHAMMED YAHAYA
IMO
96,458
273,404
EMEKA IHEDIOHA
JIGAWA
810,933
288,356
BADARU ABUBAKAR
KADUNA
1,045,427
814,168
NASIR EL-RUFAI
KANO
987,819
1,014,474
—–
KATSINA
1,178,864
488,621
AMINU MASARI
KEBBI
673,717
106,633
ATIKU BAGUDU
KWARA
331,546
114,754
ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ
LAGOS
739,445
206,141
BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU
NASARAWA
327,229
184,281
ABDULLAHI SULE
NIGER
526,412
298,065
ABUBAKAR BELLO
OGUN
241,670
70,290
ADEDAPO ABIODUN
OYO
357,982
515,621
OLUSEYI MAKINDE
PLATEAU
583,255
538,326
—–
RIVERS
–
–
SUSPENDED
SOKOTO
486,145
489,558
—–
TARABA
362,735
520,433
DARIUS ISHAKU
YOBE
444,013
95,703
MAI-MALA BUNI
ZAMFARA
534,541
189,452
MUKHTAR SHEHU
A breakdown of states where supplementary elections are taking place is shown below: