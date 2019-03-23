LIVE: Supplementary Elections Hold In 17 States, FCT

Welcome to our live page for the supplementary polls, following the 2019 general elections.

While the Presidential and National Assembly elections were concluded, the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls suffered a setback in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the governorship election in 29 states, except Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi, and Anambra States.

However, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Adamawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, and Plateau, while INEC suspended electoral processes in Rivers State.

The electoral body had fixed March 23 to conduct supplementary elections for Governorship and House of Assembly polls.

March 23

6:15 pm: Results already being collated for the supplementary election in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

5:58 pm: Collation of results ongoing at Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

5:10 pm: Following the conclusion of voting, collation of results for the House of Assembly supplementary election is yet to commence at the INEC office in Sunkani in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

There is heavy security presence around the collation centre to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

3:58 pm: Collation of results ongoing at INEC office in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

3:10 pm: Sorting begins in Zakikai polling unit in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

2:52 pm: Voting in progress at Mayo Farang 009 polling unit for the House of Assembly supplementary election in Adamawa State.

1:50 pm: Turnout of voters is high at Adamu Chamba polling unit 002, Sunkani ward in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Disabled individuals are also taking part in the election while a total of 2,242 electorate are expected to cast their vote the polling unit.

1:05 pm: Voting ongoing at polling unit 006 Umuduru Ward in Isu Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State.

21:50 pm: Suspected thugs attacked electoral officials and burned voting materials in Chito Adzendeshi Council Ward in Benue State.

11:32 am: Electoral officials addressed an issue with card reader after an electorate was unable to get accredited to vote at Garkar Dandurbawa polling unit in Sokoto State.

10:58 am: voting and accreditation commenced at a polling unit in Kano State at about 10 am.

10:17 am: Low turnout of voters recorded at polling unit 012 Central School Amaimo ward in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

10:09 am: Voting in progress at the Garkar Kyahie polling unit in Sokoto State.

9:51 am: Voting begins Ward 7 Unit 11 Old Modern Uhronigbe in Edo State.

9:40 am: Low turnout of voters recorded at a polling unit in Adeba Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State.

8:35 am: The exercise is ongoing at Sarkin Dutse Polling unit 005 Mallum in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Voting commenced at exactly 8:00 am with security operatives on the ground to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

So far, there is no card reader failure and a total of 1,093 voters are expected to cast their ballot at the polling unit.

8:23 am: There is an impressive turnout of voters at Kagadama polling unit in Dass LGA in Bauchi.

Voting commenced at about 8:18 am Bauchi.

8:10 am: An electoral officer addressing party agents at a polling unit in Plateau State.

8:02 am: Voting is yet to commence at the polling unit at Magajin Rafi B in Sokoto North LGA.

7:53 am: Electorates waiting for the arrival of election materials at Kagadama polling unit in Dass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

7:16 am: INEC Officials already at the polling unit at Plateau Hotel awaiting voters.

Electoral materials arrived as early as 6:30 am.

See the table below for the names of winners announced so far in the governorship election:

STATE APC PDP WINNER ABIA 99,574 161,553 OKEZIE IKPEAZU ADAMAWA 334,995 367,471 —– AKWA IBOM 171,978 519,712 UDOM EMMANUEL BAUCHI 465,453 469,512 —– BENUE 329,022 410,576 —– BORNO 1,175,440 66,115 BABAGANA UMARA CROSS RIVER 131,161 381,484 BEN AYADE DELTA 215,938 925,274 IFEANYI OKOWA EBONYI 81,234 392,291 DAVID UMAHI ENUGU 10,423 449,935 IFEANYI UGWUANYI GOMBE 364,179 222,868 MOHAMMED YAHAYA IMO 96,458 273,404 EMEKA IHEDIOHA JIGAWA 810,933 288,356 BADARU ABUBAKAR KADUNA 1,045,427 814,168 NASIR EL-RUFAI KANO 987,819 1,014,474 —– KATSINA 1,178,864 488,621 AMINU MASARI KEBBI 673,717 106,633 ATIKU BAGUDU KWARA 331,546 114,754 ABDULRAHMAN ABDULRAZAQ LAGOS 739,445 206,141 BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU NASARAWA 327,229 184,281 ABDULLAHI SULE NIGER 526,412 298,065 ABUBAKAR BELLO OGUN 241,670 70,290 ADEDAPO ABIODUN OYO 357,982 515,621 OLUSEYI MAKINDE PLATEAU 583,255 538,326 —– RIVERS – – SUSPENDED SOKOTO 486,145 489,558 —– TARABA 362,735 520,433 DARIUS ISHAKU YOBE 444,013 95,703 MAI-MALA BUNI ZAMFARA 534,541 189,452 MUKHTAR SHEHU

A breakdown of states where supplementary elections are taking place is shown below: