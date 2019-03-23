Supplementary Polls: PDP Condemns Reported Attack On Kano Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported attacks on its agents and members during the supplementary elections in Kano State.

The party made the allegation in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

It said the attacks were carried out by suspected political thugs allegedly with the help of “compromised security agents”.

The PDP claimed that the suspects invaded some polling units in Kano and in the process, attacked its members with dangerous weapons, chased them away, and prevented them from voting.

LIVE: Supplementary Elections Hold In 17 States, FCT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It said there was evidence of how its members were attacked in Gama ward, alleging that four of its members were feared killed and many more injured.

According to the opposition party, the suspected thugs violated the secrecy of the ballot process, beat up and chased away PDP supporters after which they engaged in “massive ballot stuffing”.

It also claimed that some strangers attempted to participate in the exercise in other areas in Kano and attacked journalists and election observers who attempted to raise issues on the purported infraction.

The PDP, thereafter, directed its formation in the state to immediately activate a legitimate defence mechanism to protect its members and supporters in Kano.

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the international community, and lovers of democracy to condemn the attacks, considering the nature of the state.

“Furthermore, the PDP has taken stock of all the aggression in Kano and will use all legitimate means to ensure that all those who perpetuated violence against our members are lawfully tracked down and brought to book,” the party said.