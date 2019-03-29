Boko Haram Attack: Military Explains What Happened In Adamawa Town

The military authorities have confirmed the Boko Haram attack on Michika, a town in Adamawa State.

The Acting Director of Defence Information at the Defence Headquarters, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, explained how the insurgents attacked the town in a statement on Friday.

He, however, said the troops repelled the attack which occurred on Monday last week in Michika Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

“The insurgents, who were on a looting mission for logistics, had attacked a bank and some shops in the area, damaging an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and carting away food items,” said Colonel Onyeama.

He added, “However, the insurgents ran out of luck when troops of 143 Battalion and 115 Task Force Brigade at neighbouring Lassa in Borno State mobilised to the area and engaged the insurgents in a fierce combat, forcing the insurgents to flee.”

According to the DHQ spokesman, the fleeing insurgents were again ambushed and subsequently neutralised by Special Forces troops at Maikadiri Village in Askira Uba LGA of Borno State.

The troops recovered one Hilux van, two Toyota Starlet cars loaded with looted food items and motorcycles from the fleeing insurgents.

Similarly, Onyeama said troops arrested an impostor parading himself as a military officer in Tundun Wada area of Gusau metropolis in Zamfara State.

He disclosed that the suspect who identified himself as Abdulresheed Sylvester was arrested while dressed up in military uniform with the rank of Major.

Colonel Onyeama said the DHQ remained committed to ensuring adequate national security, noting that the military has recorded quite a number of operational successes over the week.

He added that the DHQ had been engrossed in tackling the menace of terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and sabotage of critical national economic assets, through coordinated military operations across the country.

The DHQ spokesman, therefore, urged Nigerians to assist the military and other security agencies with credible information in order to maintain peace and sustain the nation’s critical economic infrastructure.