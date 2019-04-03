NEMA Receives 132 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has received 132 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya.

NEMA’s Lagos office coordinator, Idris Muhammed, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, the returnees who arrived the Cargo Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja at about 7:20 pm boarded the Buraq Air which took off from Benghazi Airport in Libya.

They included 58 adult female, 2 female children, and 4 female infants while 59 male adults, 5 male children, and 6 male infants made up of 64 females and 68 males.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Obasanjo Meet In Senegal For First Time Since Elections

The stranded Nigerians were assisted back to the country through the humanitarian efforts of the International Organisation for Migration and special funding from the European Union for the reintegration process.

While receiving the returnees from Ketil Karlsen, the EU Ambassador in Nigeria, Mohammed assured the EU and IOM of the Federal Government’s readiness to partner and cooperate with all development partners in creating a conducive environment where every Nigerians will be able to fend for themselves to reduce the urge in embarking in irregular migrations.

The NEMA boss also reiterated the govt’s commitment to giving all necessary supports needed by the International partners.

On his part, Ambassador Karlsen advised Nigerians against desperation, stressing that their quest for better opportunities should be borne from aspiration.

He, however, regretted the spate of irregular migrations, warning that it could put people’s lives at risk.

He praised all the national and international partners who have been participating in the success story of the exercise.