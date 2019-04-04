Gunmen Kill Anglican Church Bursar In Ondo

Gunmen have killed Mr. Gabriel Kola Abiodun, Bursar of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican communion.

He was shot dead at the premises of the diocesan office at Alagbaka GRA, Akure, this morning shortly after returning from a new generation bank to collect money meant for the church.

His remains have reportedly been evacuated and taken to the mortuary by some policemen.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph confirmed the incident, saying the police has swung into action to apprehend the killers.