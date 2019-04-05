‘We Did Not Suspend Issuing Tourist Visas To Nigerian Nationals,’ Says UAE

The United Arab Emirates has dismissed a report alleging that it reviewed the visa validity for Nigerians following the report of some Nigerians arrested for robbing a bureau de change in UAE.

Following the arrest, there were reports that the UAE reviewed the visa validity for Nigerians from three months to one month, however, the UAE has described those reports as inaccurate.

The UAE Embassy in a statement via Twitter on Friday explained that it had not suspended tourist visas for Nigerians.

It said, “In the light of the press reports published this morning, and alleging that the United Arab Emirates has suspended issuing tourist visas to Nigerian nationals, the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Abuja would like to announce this news is inaccurate and stresses the importance of getting the news from its official channels.”

On Sunday, five suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing a Bureau de Change office in Sharjah of Dh2.3 million.

The suspects who are said to be Nigerians, reportedly barged into the exchange and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, and stole the money in multiple currencies and fled.

Police however said on Sunday that moments later they were apprehended.