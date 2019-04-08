Navy Hands Over Vessel, Eight Suspected Oil Thieves To EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has received from the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta), a motor vessel, MV Mama Elizabeth 1 and eight crew members, allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering.

The hand-over was done in Delta state on Monday for further investigation and possible prosecution.

According to Captain Adeyemi F. Adewuyi who represented the Commander of NNS Delta, the vessel was intercepted on March 15, 2019, along Escravos River by FOB Escravos.

The vessel was allegedly loaded with 100,000 litres of AGO without valid naval approval.

A member of the EFCC who received the vessel and the suspects on behalf of the Commission, Richard Ogberagha, stated that the commission would do a painstaking investigation to ensure that the culprits were brought to book.