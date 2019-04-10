Police Arrest Two Suspects Involved In Lagos Fire Boss Kidnap

The police have arrested two suspects involved in the kidnap of the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau and six others.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, told Channels Television that the suspects are currently in police custody, while mop-up operations are still on to arrest the other members of the gang.

“They all confessed to the commission of the crime. Two single barrel guns were recovered from them.

“An investigation is ongoing and efforts are emplaced to arrest other fleeing members of the gang”.

However, no one has been able to confirm if a ransom was paid in exchange for the victims’ release.

Mr. Musibau and six other people were abducted by some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers last Saturday at about 8 pm along the Iwoye bridge on Itokin-Epe road in Ikorodu.

He and the other victims were released on Tuesday night after being in captivity for about four days.