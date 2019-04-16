NEMA Repatriates 136 Stranded Nigerians From Libya 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a fresh batch of 136 stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The returnees arrived at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja last night and were received by NEMA officials alongside officials of other national agencies.

The returnees who were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) consist of 59 adult females, 4 female children, and 5 female infants.

READ ALSO: National Assembly Is Toying With Nigeria’s Security, Says Falana

63 of them are adult males, 2 male children and 3 infant males.

The European Union has pledged to support the IOM and other aid agencies with funds to complete the reintegration of the returnees to the larger society.