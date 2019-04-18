Two Killed In Oyo Petrol Tanker Explosion

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a blaze after a tanker laden with petrol skidded off the Ibadan end of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The police authorities in Oyo State confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday.

According to them, the tanker spilled its content into a nearby intersection while an unconfirmed number of people sustained burns of various degrees.

The accident occurred at Onipepeye area, along Iwo Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

An eyewitness explained that some people rushed to the scene and started scooping fuel from the tanker shortly after it skidded off.

However, an attempt to start a broken-down vehicle nearby was said to have ignited the areas around the spill, causing the tanker to explode.

See more photos below: