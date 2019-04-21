‘We Stand With Victims Of Terrorism’, Buhari Condemns Sri Lanka Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other World leaders in condemning a series of blasts in Sri Lanka that killed more than 150 people on Sunday.

The President was reacting to the violence that rocked hotels and churches, coming at a time when Christians were celebrating Easter in the Asian country.

In a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, President Buhari condemned the attacks, stressing that the Federal Government and Nigerians are standing with the country during this trying period.

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity”.

READ ALSO: Easter Tragedy In Sri Lanka As Blasts Kill 156

According to the statement, President Buhari is shocked and pained over the incident on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

He also extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria.

On those injured in the attack, the President wished them speedy recovery.

President Buhari urged “the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.”

The President’s condemnation comes few hours after the country’s Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, described the attacks as “cowardly” and said the government was working to “contain the situation”.

Images on social media and local news stations showed extensive damage at one of three churches targeted in the near-simultaneous blasts on Sunday morning.

Much of the church roof was blown out in the explosion, with roof tiles and splintered wood littering the floor and pools of blood in between wounded worshippers.

The injured flooded into local hospitals, where officials reported hundreds of wounded were being admitted.