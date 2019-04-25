Appeal Court Adjourns Senator Adeleke’s Eligibility Case

The court of Appeal sitting over the case of eligibility of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the September 2018 governorship election has adjourned till the 2nd of May 2019.

The adjournment is on the request of the counsel to Senator Adeleke, to allow for amendments to observations made by the second respondent over some missing pages in the processes filed, which is responsible for the delay in filing his brief of argument.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the election petition filed by the governor of Osun challenging the verdict of the State’s election petition tribunal which nullified his election.

After taking arguments from parties in the appeals, Justice Jummai Sankey announced that judgment has been reserved and that the parties will be informed as soon as they are ready.

In three separate appeals filed by Governor Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission, they asked the appellate court to set aside the March 22nd, 2019 judgment of the Osun state election petition tribunal which declared Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun gubernatorial election.

Governor Oyetola’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun pleaded with the five-man panel of the Appeal Court Justices to void the judgment of the tribunal because it violated the electoral act 2010 and judicial precedence of the supreme court.

INEC in its own appeal argued by Yusuf Ali informed the Appeal Court that the findings of the tribunal were wrong because they were based on uncertified documents dumped on the tribunal by Senator Adeleke and the PDP.