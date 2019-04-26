Sri Lanka’s Police Chief Resigns Over Deadly Attacks

Updated April 26, 2019
Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara looks on after launching the first online service delivery of the Sri Lankan police at the headquarters in Colombo on March 7, 2017. Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP

 

Sri Lanka’s top police official, Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, has resigned over failures that led to the deadly Easter bomb attacks, the country’s president said Friday.

“The IGP has resigned. He has sent his resignation to the acting defence secretary. I’ll nominate a new IGP soon,” President Maithripala Sirisena told reporters.

Sirisena’s nominee has to be confirmed by a constitutional council.

The resignation comes after the country’s top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.

AFP



