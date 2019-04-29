Gunmen Kidnap UBEC Chairman, Daughter Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Mohammad Abubakar and his daughter have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Confirming the incident in a statement, spokesman for the the Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, says the gunmen who were dressed in military uniform intercepted two vehicles including a sports utility vehicle belonging to the UBEC chairman around Kurmin Kare village along the highway at about 3:30 pm on Monday, shot the driver dead, and later abducted the UBEC chairman and his daughter to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Former Anambra Lawmaker

He said that two occupants of one of the vehicles who were travelling from Kano to Oyo State were injured and rescued to Katari Police Station.

The statement explains that a Combined Team Police Mobile Force, Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, Special Forces and Operation Yaki were quickly mobilized to the area with a view to combing the bush for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the criminals.

It, however, quotes that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurahman has appealed to members of the public to support the police with relevant information which could assist in apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous act.