John Momoh, Others Receive Prestigious EuroKnowledge Award In London

The Chairman/CEO of Channels Media Group, John Momoh, OON, and some outstanding personalities have been honoured at the annual EuroKnowledge Leadership Awards.

Momoh and other awardees were recognised at the event, which was held at the House of Lords in London on Monday, for providing excellent leadership in their respective fields, as well as for their exemplary contributions to the society.

Recipients of the EuroKnowledge awards include Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Sir Kensington Adebutu, and Marina Litvinenko, the widow of Alexander Litvinenko – the murdered Russian Intelligence Officer.

EuroKnowledge is a strategic communications and consultancy group, as well as a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading businesses, governments and financial institutions.

The award ceremony was attended by captains of industries, policymakers, and business magnates, among others drawn across the globe.

Earlier, EuroKnowledge disclosed in a statement that the awards seek to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders who have made significant contributions and emerged as role models in their specific fields.

The ceremony began with a tour of the House of Lords, and later a forum on trade, investment, and governance.

It also featured a networking reception that ushered the participants to dinner with entertainment during the presentation of the awards.