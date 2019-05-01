May Day: PDP Salutes Nigerian Workers, Warns Against Unproductiveness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed all Nigerian workers for their service towards the stability and development of the country at the 2019 May Day celebration.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, acknowledged the patriotism and resilience, despite the economic challenges in the country.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) salutes all Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2019 Workers Day, for their service towards the stability and development of our dear nation.

“The party also acknowledges the patriotism and resilience of the workers, particularly for remaining steadfast to the course of nation-building, in spite of the harsh economic conditions foisted on them.”

READ ALSO: Those Who Say We Shouldn’t Borrow Must Find An Alternative – Fashola

They urged the workers to avoid unproductiveness with the new N30, 000 minimum wage recently approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

“The PDP cautions against such unproductive tendencies, adding that the N30,000 minimum wage should not be a justification for any form of bullying or victimization against the workers.”

The party also urged the federal government to create a good working condition, establish a capacity building and reward system.

“The Buhari-led APC administration must elevate its discourse in understanding that workers welfare is not tied to a minimum wage but in creating conducive working environment, established capacity building and reward system as well as a secure and economically viable environment that enable the workers, and indeed all Nigerians to meet their social and economic needs without stress; as contained in the Atiku Abubakar Master Plan.

“The party therefore calls on the workers, as patriotic Nigerians, to continue to put in their best in serving the nation even as it wishes them a happy Workers Day.”