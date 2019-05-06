Channels Kids Cup: Eight Schools Progress To Semis In Lagos Prelims

The round of 16 of the Lagos Preliminaries of 2019 Channels International Kids Cup has been concluded.

Eight qualification matches played on Monday saw eight teams progress to the quarter-finals of the preliminaries.

The games at the Agege-Mini Stadium were greeted with various petitions and protests over alleged violation of rules and regulations of the tournament.

LGA Primary School, Alimoso played against Will and Grace International School in the first match.

The boys from the government school won the game 5-0 but were disqualified by the Technical Committee of the competition.

The committee took the decision following a petition by the Will and Grace International School’s coach who said LGA Pry Sch fielded over-aged players in the match.

Similarly, 8-man Donmen Schools beat UNILAG Staff School 6-0 while Falmot International School defeated their counterparts from Mind Builders by two goals to nil.

Oseni Usman, who scored two goals for African Church Primary School in their last match, also helped his team to beat The Tenets Schools 7-0.

The 12-year-old became the second person to hit a hat-trick and the first player to score four goals in the ongoing preliminaries.

UNILAG Staff School and Mind Builders have also protested against their loss at the competition and petitioned the technical committee.

Elsewhere, Abina Omololu Primary School, Surulere defeated Dee Jewel Primary School, Gowon Estate, Egbeda 5-0 to progress at the Campos Square Mini-Stadium.

Anwar-ul-Islam Primary School, Lagos Island also beat Saint Jude Primary School, Festac 4-1 to progress while Samfra Group of Schools, Ebute Metta defeated Kith and Kin Educational School, Ikorodu 5-0 to advance to the next round.

Toyibat Primary School, Gbagada beat Methodist Primary School, Eletu, Ikorodu 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 2-2 at full time.

See photos below: