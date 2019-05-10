Ganduje Denies Creating Additional Kano Emirates To Settle Personal Scores

Updated May 10, 2019
Ganduje Denies Creating Additional Kano Emirates To Settle Personal Scores
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (file)

 

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has denied the claims the creation of additional emirates in the state was done to settle personal scores with anyone.

The governor said this in an interview with reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Contrary to the allegations, he explained that the additional emirates were created to make the traditional institution in the state more effective.

Governor Ganduje went further to declare his respect for the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He, however, noted that the traditional ruler was answerable to his Local Government Chairman, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The governor also faulted that claims that the creation of additional emirates has rubbished hundreds of years of tradition in the state.



