Troops Kill Seven Boko Haram Fighters In Borno Village

Troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army have killed seven Boko Haram terrorists in Gulwa area of Borno State.

A statement by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, on Friday, said that the terrorists exchanged fire with the troops and some members of Civilian JTF during a clearance operation on the deserted Fuye and Melere villages.

“Troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division Nigerian Army on Operation HARD STRIKE in collaboration with some members of Civilian JTF, conducted a clearance operation on Thursday the 10th of May 2019 along the deserted Fuye and Melere villages of Borno State where they had contact and serious battle with some Boko Haram terrorists at Gulwa.

“There was no casualty on the part of the NA Soldiers or Civilian JTF.”

The Army spokesman also confirmed that the troops recovered seven weapons from the killed terrorists.

“The exchange of fire resulted in the extermination of 7 terrorists and recovery of 7 Rifles (6 x AK 47 and 1 x FN Rifle).”

The statement added that the Soldiers or Civilian JTF recorded no casualty and the Army will not relent in its commitment to end Boko Haram terrorism in the country.