PHOTOS: President Buhari, Wife Perform Lesser Hajj In Makkah

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha, on Saturday, performed Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Buhari who embarked on the journey with close personal aides on Thursday, May 16, 2019, was invited by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, May 21.

