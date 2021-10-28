PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Makkah For Lesser Hajj

President Muhammadu Buhari and some members of the Nigerian delegation to Saudi Arabia have arrived at Makkah for Umrah (lesser hajj), according to presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

The President left the country on Monday for the middle-east nation to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit organised by the Saudi Arabia government.

He is expected back in the country on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Presidency had announced that Buhari engaged in prayers for the peace and security of Nigeria at Madina, where he had briefly made a stopover.

See pictures of the President’s arrival in Makkah below: