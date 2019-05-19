Five Killed In Honduras Plane Crash

Channels Television  
Updated May 19, 2019
This handout picture shows Honduran firefighters at the site of an accident where a light plane crashed into the sea at the Isla Bonita Area, in Roatan, Honduras on May 18, 2019.  HO / Honduran Firefighters / AFP

 

Four Canadians and an American pilot died Saturday when their small plane plunged into the sea off the Honduran island of Roatan where they were vacationing, firefighters said.

The plane crashed near the town of Dixon Cove, a few minutes after taking off from the island’s airport, rescuers said.

The dead were identified as Bradley Post, Bailey Sony, Tomy Dubler, and pilot Patrick Forseth. The other Canadian pilot, Anthony Dubler, briefly survived the crash but died at the Roatan hospital of his injuries.

The causes of the crash and the registration information for the aircraft were not immediately available.

It occurred as the tourists were headed toward the city of Trujillo, about 77 kilometers (48 miles) from Roatan.

AFP



More on World News

Saudi Arabia Calls For Urgent Arab Talks Over Iran Tensions

Swiss Vote To Tighten Gun Laws, Safeguard EU Relations

Huawei Will Not Bow To US Pressure – Founder

Nigerian Peacekeeper Killed In Attack On UN

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV