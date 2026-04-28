Labour Party Elects Nenadi Usman As National Chairman

The Labour Party has elected Senator Nenadi Usman as its National Chairman at the party’s national convention held in Umuahia, Abia State, on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa.

Other members elected into the party’s National Working Committee include Rt. Hon. Iheanacho Obioma as National Secretary; Mrs. Nike Oriola as Deputy National Chairman; Ken Eluma Asogwa as National Publicity Secretary; Mrs. Oluchi Oparah as National Organising Secretary; Comrade Anslem Eragbe as National Financial Secretary; and Hilda Dokubo as National Women Leader, among other national officers.

The newly elected National Working Committee was subsequently sworn in and has assumed office.

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Senator Usman was previously appointed to lead the party’s National Caretaker Committee at a NEC meeting in Umuahia on Wednesday, 4th September 2024.

“A former Minister of Finance and Senator, Usman brings a wealth of experience and proven capacity to her new role. As the 2027 general elections approach, she bears the immediate responsibility of positioning the party for electoral success. Following its strong showing in the 2023 general elections, the Labour Party has firmly established itself as a formidable political platform, a foundation Senator Usman is poised to consolidate.

“Prior to the convention, Senator Usman had been recognised as the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, 30th January 2026, following a Federal High Court judgment delivered on 21st January 2026 affirming her leadership. This decision was subsequently upheld by the Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment delivered on Tuesday, 21st April 2026,” the statement read in part.

In her acceptance speech, Senator Usman expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to reposition the party for greater success. She commended the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, for his exemplary leadership and assured members that she would not let the party down in her new capacity.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to fostering unity, peace, and reconciliation within the party ahead of the next general elections.

In his remarks, Governor Otti charged the newly elected National Working Committee to provide purposeful leadership and strengthen the party’s structures nationwide.