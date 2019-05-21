Ghanaian School Wins Big As Channels International Kids Cup Kicks Off

Season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup finals kicked off on Tuesday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Today’s games featured intriguing displays from pupils drawn across primary schools from various states across the country, as well as neighbouring countries, Ghana and the Republic of Benin.

The players, who were on a mission to make their schools, states, and countries proud, slugged it out in six matches.

Although 16 schools are expected to participate in the tourney, 14 schools were present at the venue at the end of Match Day 1.

While Edo State grabbed the first goal of the competition against Bayelsa, the boys from Ghana recorded the biggest win of the day.

Prior to the games, Atlanta ’96 Gold medal winning coach, Bonfere Jo, stopped by to encourage the kids while technical officials were screening them.

The celebrated coach exchanged pleasantries with the young talents and asked them to be good ambassadors of their schools and countries.

Below are the results of the games played today:

Eghaguere Primary School, Benin City, Edo 1-0 Model Primary School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa

Adetunji Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara 1-0 Holy Saviour, Modakeke, Osun

Afuaman Municipal, Ghana 3-0 Ansar-Ud-Deen, Ijebu Ode, Ogun

Banham Model, Port Harcourt, Rivers 0-0 Kaduna Sheikh Abubakar Gumi

Nosiere Primary School, Agbor, Delta 0-1 Ecole Eveil De Port-Novo, Benin Republic

Samfra School, Lagos 1-0 Kogi

See photos below: