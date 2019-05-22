14 Schools Participate In Day Two Of Channels Int’l Kids Cup

Updated May 22, 2019
Ansar-Ud-Deen from Ogun and Sheikh Abubakar Gunmi from Kaduna

 

Season 11 of the Channels International Kids Cup finals entered its second day on Tuesday as 14 schools participated in the football tournament at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Although 16 schools were expected to participate, 14 schools were present at the venue as the matches began.

The 14 schools that participated in Wednesday games were divided into three groups of A, B and C

In Group A, African Church are paired with Holy Saviour, Army Children Vs Adetunji and African Church Vs Army Children.

In Group B, Eghaguere tie Samfra while Qua-Iboe will battle Model.

Similarly, Banham Vs Afuaman and Ansar-Ud-Deen Vs Sheik both appear in the Group C category.

Below are the results of the games played today:

                 GROUP A

African Church Pry Sch (Lagos)  1  –   0    St Williams Pry Sch, (Oyo)

Adetunji Pry Sch (Kwara)   2  – 1  Saint Williams Basic Sch, Oyo

                 GROUP B

Qua Iboe Pry Sch (Kogi)     1 – 0    Model Pry Sch (Bayelsa)

Eghaguere     0 – 0 Samfra

                   GROUP C

Ansar-Ud-Deen Pry Sch (Ogun) 0 – 5 Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Pry Sch (Kaduna)

Umunaga    1 – 1    Holy Trinity

GROUP D

Nosiere Pry Sch (Delta)        2 – 1 Holy Trinity Nur/Pry Sch (Ekiti)

Umunaga Community Pry Sch (Ebonyi)     1 – 1  Holy Trinity (Ekiti)

See photos below:

Samfra boys in brown jersey and the Eghaguere boys from Edo in light green
Team Ekiti
Team Ebonyi.
Model Pry Yenagoa and Qua Iboe from Kogi


