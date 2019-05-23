Adamu Mohammed Confirmed As Inspector General Of Police

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed has been confirmed by the Council of State, as the new Inspector General of police.

His confirmation was announced at the police council meeting today which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Adamu was appointed in the acting capacity on January 15, succeeding the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

President Buhari had asked Mr Idris to hand over to Mr Adamu following his retirement from service at the age of 60.

Adamu’s appointment brought to an end the controversy surrounding the retirement of Mr Idris as there were speculations that President Buhari might extend his tenure.

The new IGP hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography.

He enlisted into the police on February 1, 1986, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The new police boss attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria.

Before his appointment as the acting IGP, he was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He had also served as Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States, as well as Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.

