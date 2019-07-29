I Will Not Be Part Of A Rubber Stamp National Assembly – Melaye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has said he would not be a part of a rubber-stamp National Assembly.

Melaye said this when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, while reacting to the ongoing ministerial screening.

“I want to assure you that I will not be part of a rubber stamp National Assembly or Senate,” he said.

According to him, the process has been more of an adoption than a screening and Nigerians are also unhappy.

He, however, noted that he would continue to speak the truth and ensure that the leadership does what is right.

“I will tell you categorically that Nigerians are not happy especially with the way the proceedings of the screening have been conducted and I can tell you that it is more of an adoption than a screening.

“I can say that without fear or favour.

“But I want to say that we are talking to ourselves in the Senate and as the days go by, it will get better.

“I am not a presiding officer of the National Assembly, I cannot speak for either of them but as long as some of us remain there, our voices will be heard and we will always insist on doing the right thing”.

President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday sent the 43-man list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The development came 55 days after he was inaugurated into office.

So far, 31 nominees have been screened – a process which some have criticised, saying many of the nominees are not being properly grilled.

Melaye, however, explained that the reason why that is happening is because the President did not submit the names of his ministers along with their portfolios.

“I do not have powers to nominate Ministers but the reason why we have this problem is because the President did not yield to the request of some of us from the National Assembly to submit the names of his ministers with their portfolios so we are actually shooting from the dark.

“It would be better if the president was submitting the names of the ministers with their portfolios so that we know their area of competence and we can ask them questions within the jurisdiction where they are going to serve.

“But if a man is going to be minister of Labour and Productivity and you are asking him questions that have to do with health or law reforms, then automatically, that exercise is a beautiful nonsense,” he said.