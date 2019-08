No fewer than four persons have died from the flood that swept some parts of Yola, the Adamawa state capital late on Friday.

The flood ensued after a heavy downpour which lasted for hours.

The flood reportedly swept two children, their mother and another adult away.

Traders at the popular grain market were also affected by the flood, as some of their goods were damaged.