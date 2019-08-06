UPDATED: Four Students Killed, Eight Others Injured After Bridge Collapse In Bauchi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Four students have been confirmed killed with eight others injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Gubi Campus.

This was disclosed to Channels Television by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulazeez Ahmed.

The bridge which links one of the hostels and another building containing lecture rooms collapsed at midnight, following a heavy downpour.

The Student Union President, Naziru Mohammed had earlier told Channels TV that two students were confirmed dead and two others injured.

Students of the university are however currently protesting, blaming the bridge collapse on negligence by the institution’s authorities.

Director of Public Relations of the University, Andee Iheme also confirmed the death of two students following the incident.

