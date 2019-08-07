Court Stops NASS From Taking Over Edo Assembly

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the National Assembly to halt its plan to take over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the order at the resumed hearing in the case filed by the Edo State Government, challenging the decision by the Senate and the House of Representatives to step in if the governor fails to send another proclamation letter for a fresh inauguration of the Edo Assembly.

Justice Taiwo on Wednesday, however, ordered the parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

A federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt had earlier given an order restraining the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from issuing a fresh proclamation letter as directed by the Senate.

The court also restrained the clerk of the National Assembly, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, their servants, agents, officers or privies from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The orders followed requests sought by the Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Honourable Yekini Idiaye; and the member representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the Edo Assembly, Honourable Henry Okhuarobo.