Two Killed, Four Injured In Borno Suicide Attack

Two persons were killed and four others injured following a suicide attack in Mafa local government of Borno state.

The attack was carried out by two female suicide bombers who infiltrated the town late Tuesday night.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) evacuated the bodies of the victims and transferred the injured to the Maiduguri specialist hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Speaking to Channels Television via a phone call on Wednesday, SEMA’s Director of Rescue and Operations, Bello Dambatta confirmed the attack.

Mafa, the hometown of the state governor is an estimated 15 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Similarly, suspected insurgents invaded Katori, a village near the recently attacked Dalori Internally Displaced Persons camp on Tuesday night shooting and setting houses ablaze in an attempt to set the whole village ablaze while looting food items as villagers panicked.

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Witness More Flooding Next Month – NIHSA

The swift response of Operation Lafiya Dole personnel, however, foiled their plans as the insurgents reportedly retreated-there are no records of casualty reported from both sides.

Dambatta, however, said that a total of 11 houses were razed down completely during the attack, but the inhabitants escaped the inferno.

Boko Haram has been waging a 10-year insurgency in the northeast that has seen it repeatedly use female suicide bombers to attack soft targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations.

Many of the bombers are young women and girls.

The last suicide attack was in June when a triple bombing outside a hall where football fans were watching a match killed at least 30 people.

Boko Haram’s decade-long campaign of violence has left some 27,000 people dead, displaced over two million across the region and spilt over into neighbouring countries.

The jihadists have splintered into two major factions after fighters loyal to the Islamic State group broke away from long-time leader Abubakar Shekau in 2016.

Shekau’s Boko Haram group has tended to attack civilian targets, while the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction has ratcheted up assaults on the military since July 2018.