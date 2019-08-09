Police Probe Bus Driver’s Killing In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a bus driver in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ali Janga, gave the order.

This comes hours after a police inspector was said to have killed the driver along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

According to Mr Sabo, the erring inspector will be tried accordingly as Mr Janga instituted a preliminary disciplinary proceeding against him.

He said the police commissioner commiserated with the family of the deceased, giving assurance that the command would ensure that justice was done in the matter.

The command’s spokesman, however, appealed to the aggrieved commercial drivers in the state not to take the laws into their hands by causing road blockade.

He noted that such actions would not address the issue on the ground but add to the problem being addressed.