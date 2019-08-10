Ogun Govt To Demolish 1,130 Structures Obstructing Waterways

The Ogun State Government says it will demolish 1,130 structures obstructing waterways in the 20 local government areas of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban and Physical Development, Mr Nafiu Adebiyi, said the action is necessary to reduce avoidable loss of lives from floods.

According to him, residents of the affected buildings have been served to vacate such structures within three months.

READ ALSO: Floods: It’s Important Our People Comply With Early Warning – Buhari

“We have made it clear that our purpose is to serve the people. We have identified about 1,130 buildings as at today (Friday), not just in Abeokuta but throughout the state.

“In Ilaro, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ifo, Ota; places known to be flood-prone areas. Why do people build houses in flood-prone areas? If you disturb the law of nature, nature is going to fight you back viciously.

“And if nature fights you back viciously, it doesn’t care whether you die or live, whether you are maimed or you become disabled or whatever. But we, as a government, this government of Prince Dapo Abiodun, is determined to ensure nobody is involved in this disaster,” he said.