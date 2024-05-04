Lagos Gives Ikoyi Towers’ Squatters 48-Hour Quit Notice

The Lagos State Government has given a 48-hour quit notice to illegal occupants of abandoned Ikoyi Towers in Lagos Island.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab gave the notice on Saturday during an inspection of some sites, including the Federal Government-owned Ikoyi Towers.

“We were also on a site inspection to assess enforcement of Osborne underbridge after the illegal structures harbouring several persons were removed,” the commissioner wrote on his X account.

“Abandoned Ikoyi Towers which we observed were housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and nuisance to the State. An undocumented number of persons running into hundreds were seen in the premises with no sanitary provisions, and whose daily activities could not be ascertained. They have been given a 48-hour vacation notice to leave the area.”

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Launches Manhunt For Suspected Landlords Of Underbridge Tenants

We were also on a site inspection to assess enforcement of Osborne underbridge after the illegal structures harbouring several persons were removed. Abandoned Ikoyi Towers which we observed were housing illegal occupants posing a security threat to the environment and nuisance to… pic.twitter.com/muDOd1qk2p — Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) May 4, 2024

He also said, “Stagnant water bodies were also observed in the canal in Ebutte Elefun – Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island. Illegal structures and other business activities such as block/cement moulding were found along the fence of Ebutte Elefun High School. We have given a directive for the removal of these infractions.”

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has ramped up its clampdown on illegal structures to contain flooding and save lives.

Just last week, it cleared some illegal structures in under-bridge apartments where occupants pay as much as N250,000 yearly.