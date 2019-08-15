Three Soldiers Killed As Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack On Borno Village

Three soldiers are said to have died when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole averted a Boko Haram attack on Molai village in Borno State.

The troops engaged the insurgents in a gunfight on Wednesday night in Mammanti, a deserted village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

The insurgents who came in large numbers were on their way to attack Molai, a settlement barely two kilometres away from the capital city before the gun duel broke out.

Sounds of explosions and ammunitions in the dead of the night had thrown not only Molai residents in panic but also some parts of Maiduguri where the people found them disturbing.

Soldiers around Mammanti who had been on red alert had, however, faced the assailants squarely, foiling their plans to infiltrate Molai village or go beyond.

The gunbattle which begun at about 10pm is said to have lasted till 2:30am on Thursday when the last gunshot was heard.

It is not clear how many casualties were recorded on the side of insurgents, but military sources confirmed that three soldiers were killed in the battle.

At the time of this report, the spokesperson for Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, has yet to make any comment.

Colonel Isa did not pick his call, nor respond to a message which sought confirmation and details of the attack.