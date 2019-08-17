Gunmen Open Fire On Mourners In Benue, Kill Four

The Benue Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons in the early hours of Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mukaddas Garba, said the incident occurred during the burial of one Tor Amaafu, in Tongov district of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

Also according to an eyewitness, the gunmen numbering over 10, opened fire on the mourners, killing four persons in the process, while several others sustained injuries.

Garba says the police has commenced investigation into the matter and he has assured residents that the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He also urged the public to assist the police with relevant information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.