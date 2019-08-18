The Attack On Ekweremadu Cannot Be Justified Under Any Guise – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in its entirety, the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu, by some Nigerians in Germany, at the weekend.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday noted that the former Deputy Senate President was attending the 2nd Igbo Annual Festival in Germany where he was duly scheduled as a speaker and special guest of honour when he was attacked.

READ ALSO: Ekweremadu’s Attack: Senate President Asks German Authorities To Identify Culprits

The party insisted that the attack on Senator Ekweremadu was uncalled for, unprovoked and cannot be justified under any guise whatsoever. The PDP added that such assault on a leader is completely unacceptable and does not portray our nation in a proper light.

The PDP charged the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany as well as the German government to take appropriate decisive action on the matter.

The party also urged the Federal Government, particularly, the National Assembly, to take an urgent comprehensive step to address issues leading to acts of resentment and agitations by Nigerians within and outside the country.