Education, The Way To Overcome Poverty – Buhari

The President believes quality education is very important to the development of every nation, as it is the way people can be lifted out of poverty.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this on Thursday while commissioning the Post Graduate Centre of Excellence built by the Central Bank of Nigeria at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in Kaduna State.

“Let me reiterate here that this administration places much premium on education at all levels, as it is the bedrock of society’s progress, and the way to overcome poverty,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Mr Femi Adesina.

The President was worried about the state of facilities in Nigerian universities, due to long years of perennial funding challenges.

He, however, promised that his administration would continue to place a premium on education at all levels.

According to President Buhari, the state of facilities in the universities and other institutions of higher learning has not kept pace with the requirements of the ever-growing population of students and other stakeholders, as well as with modern methods of learning.

He stressed that his administration was committed and determined to continue to fund vital institutions, even in the face of limited financial resources.

The President assured Nigerians that his administration would not rest until it delivers on its commitments on quality education, including investing more resources in the sector and providing a conducive learning environment in academia.

He also expressed confidence that efforts at improving access to quality education in tertiary institutions would enable young Nigerians to make meaningful contributions towards the nation’s development.

President Buhari said, “The wealth of nations today is being shaped by investment in education rather than emphasis on mineral resources.

“Investment in education is a critical factor in driving innovation, technological advancements and employment opportunities in advanced economies.”

The President disclosed that the Federal Government has invested close to N1.3 trillion towards the development of the education sector in the past four years, excluding funds spent on overhead and personnel costs.

Commending the CBN for providing the centre, sited at the Samaru campus of the institution, the he said, “By this exercise, we are building on the vision of the founder of this great institution, Late and great Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, who, as Premier of Northern Nigeria, established this institution almost six decades ago.”

“It is on record that this University has made giant contributions towards the development of our nation and we remain grateful to the Founder of this vision,” President Buhari added.